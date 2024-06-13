Jaguars, QB Trevor Lawrence agree to contract extension
Trevor Lawrence is sticking around with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 24-year-old has inked a five-year extension:
The #Jaguars have reached a deal with their star QB Trevor Lawrence. Sources says they are giving the former No. 1 pick a 5-year extension worth $275M — $55M a year — with $200M guaranteed and $142M fully.
June 13, 2024
According to Jaguars Wire, Lawrence and the Jags had been discussing an extension dating back to April and the team had already picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal:
Lawrence and Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke revealed in April that negotiations had begun between Jacksonville and its No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft, although both sides suggested then that a deal was not necessarily being rushed at the time.