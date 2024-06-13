Jaguars, QB Trevor Lawrence agree to contract extension

🚨 🚨 🚨

The #Jaguars have reached a deal with their star QB Trevor Lawrence. Sources says they are giving the former No. 1 pick a 5-year extension worth $275M — $55M a year — with $200M guaranteed and $142M fully.

Lawrence’s agent Jay Courie of @mgcsports did the deal. 💰 pic.twitter.com/C3BaDgsjEV

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 13, 2024