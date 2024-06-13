Advertisement
Report: Jaguars give QB Trevor Lawrence 5-year extension worth $275M

Jaguars, QB Trevor Lawrence agree to contract extension

Trevor Lawrence is sticking around with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 24-year-old has inked a five-year extension:

According to Jaguars Wire, Lawrence and the Jags had been discussing an extension dating back to April and the team had already picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal:

Lawrence and Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke revealed in April that negotiations had begun between Jacksonville and its No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft, although both sides suggested then that a deal was not necessarily being rushed at the time.

