Jaguars QB coach Mike McCoy likes the quicker decisions he’s seeing from Trevor Lawrence

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered through a rough rookie season. As one of the most celebrated quarterback prospects ever to enter the draft, expectations were high, but Lawrence threw 17 interceptions, the most in the NFL, and among all quarterbacks who threw at least 400 passes, Lawrence ranked dead last in yards, touchdowns, completion percentage and yards per attempt.

This year, the Jaguars need to see big improvement from Lawrence. Jaguars quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy is seeing it.

McCoy said at the end of the Jaguars’ offseason work that Lawrence had grown through Organized Team Activities, is developing a firm grasp of the new offense that head coach Doug Pederson is installing, and is getting through his progressions quickly.

“The last couple of days through the OTAs, you see some of the checks that he’s made the line of scrimmage,” McCoy said, via SI.com. “He’s making quicker decisions now.”

The Jaguars have finished with the worst record in the NFL two years in a row, and it’s going to be hard to be patient with Lawrence if there isn’t a big improvement, both in his passing numbers and in the standings.

