Jaguars QBs Trevor Lawrence, Gardner Minshew will compete for starting job, says Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick back in April, but apparently he'll still have to prove that he's good enough to be the starting quarterback for 2020's worst NFL team.

Head coach Urban Meyer told the media on Thursday morning that both Lawrence and Gardner Minshew will play in the first preseason game on Saturday for the Jaguars, who have the fourth-worst odds to win the Super Bowl at +12500 with BegMGM, and that he hasn't decided which one will be the starting quarterback for their Week 1 game against the Houston Texans. When a reporter asked him if there's really a chance he wouldn't start Lawrence in Week 1, Meyer answered "I think we'll answer that as we get closer."

When the same reporter asked Meyer if it was an "open competition" to see which QB would make the team's first regular season start, he simply replied "Yes."

Could Trevor Lawrence really not be the starting QB?

If it seems ludicrous to you that Lawrence somehow wouldn't be the Jaguars' starting quarterback in Week 1, then congratulations on your functioning brain, because it's wholly unbelievable that Minshew could get the edge over the No. 1 pick in the most recent draft.

While Lawrence hasn't played a single minute of professional football, he's been hailed as the savior of a floundering franchise. While Minshew has two years of NFL experience, that doesn't count for much when it comes to talent. In those two years of Minshew, we experienced a brief period of Minshew Mania, followed by a deep and extended coming-back-down-to-Earth phase. While a thumb issue kept Minshew off the field for five weeks in 2020, he lost his starting job for the final two games of the season to perennial backup Mike Glennon.

Story continues

Minshew was bad enough to lose his starting job to a journeyman, so it's hard to believe he'll be able to beat out Lawrence. Saying that it's an open competition is just one of those ridiculous, logic-defying statements that head coaches make during training camp.

If you don't believe Meyer, you're not alone. A few NFL reporters got in some good jabs on Twitter.

Urban Meyer saying it’s an open competition at QB between Trevor Lawrence and Minshew is like saying some Pop Warner coach could come in and compete with him for his coaching spot. Absurd. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) August 12, 2021

Urban, we get it. You want someone to trade for Minshew. It couldn't be more clear so let's not go overboard. https://t.co/TbnyxGHarv — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 12, 2021

More from Yahoo Sports: