Jaguars put Yannick Ngakoue on did not report list, Telvin Smith on reserve/retired

The Jaguars made roster moves on Wednesday involving a pair of defensive players who have opted not to join the team for training camp.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has been placed on the reserve/did not report list. The designation opens up a spot on the 90-man roster that the Jaguars can fill, although they would need to then cut someone in the event that Ngakoue decides to rejoin the club.

The Jaguars freed up another roster spot by placing linebacker Telvin Smith on the reserve/retired list. Smith announced in May that he would not play for the team during the 2019 season.

In addition to removing Smith from the 90-man roster, the maneuver ensures the Jaguars will retain Smith’s rights and that the final three years of his current contract will remain in effect when and if he decides to play again.