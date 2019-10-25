Jaguars put Marcell Dareus on injured reserve, sign Akeem Spence

Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus was expected to miss 4-6 weeks after core muscle surgery, but it turns out he’ll miss longer than that.

The Jaguars announced today that Dareus is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least eight weeks. It seems likely that he’d only come back late in the season if the Jaguars are competing for a playoff spot.

To take the spot of Dareus, the Jaguars have signed defensive tackle Akeem Spence, who was released by the Eagles this week.

A first-team All-Pro in 2014, Dareus isn’t at that level anymore, but he has been a valuable contributor to the Jaguars’ defense and played 44 percent of the Jaguars’ defensive snaps this season.