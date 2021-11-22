One of the Jaguars’ top players will be out for at least the next three weeks.

Jamal Agnew, a runner, receiver and returner who leads the Jaguars in all-purpose yards, has been placed on injured reserve.

Agnew’s leg bent awkwardly under him when he was tackled on Sunday against the 49ers. The Jaguars announced that he suffered a hip injury.

This season Agnew tied the NFL record for the longest touchdown ever when he returned a missed field goal 109 yards. He also has 111 yards rushing, 229 yards receiving, 74 yards on punt returns and 525 yards on kickoff returns.

Jaguars put Jamal Agnew on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk