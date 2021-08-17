Jaguars put Daniel Ross on IR, cut three in addition to Tim Tebow

The biggest news from the Jaguars’ list of moves to get to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline was the release of Tim Tebow, but the would-be tight end is not the only player who landed on the discard pile.

The team waived cornerback DJ Daniel, wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, and wide receiver Tim Jones while placing defensive tackle Daniel Ross on injured reserve. Imatorbhebhe and Jones were both waived with injury designations, so they will revert to injured reserve if unclaimed.

Ross played two games for the Jaguars last year and was credited with three tackles. He’s also played for the Cowboys and Raiders since entering the league in 2017.

Daniel, Imatorbhebhe, and Jones were all signed as undrafted free agents this offseason.

