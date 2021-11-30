Jaguars put Dan Arnold on injured reserve

Word on Monday was that Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold will miss a month or more after hurting his knee in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons and a roster move on Tuesday confirmed that outlook.

The Jaguars announced that Arnold has been placed on injured reserve. He’ll be eligible to return after missing three games, but the reported timeline suggests there’s a good chance that Arnold will not return to action this season.

Arnold came to the Jaguars in a trade with Carolina for cornerback CJ Henderson earlier this season. He had 28 catches for 324 yards in eight games with Jacksonville after catching seven passes for 84 yards with the Panthers.

Chris Manhertz, James O'Shaughnessy, Jacob Hollister, and Luke Farrell are the other tight ends on the Jaguars roster.

