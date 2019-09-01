Jaguars put Alfred Blue on IR, claim four players

The Jaguars were active on the waiver wire Sunday and their moves included the addition of two running backs.

Additional backfield depth was needed as Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has placed Alfred Blue on injured reserve. Blue is dealing with an ankle injury and can be designated for a return after at least six weeks on the list.

Tyler Ervin and Devine Ozigbo are the new faces behind Leonard Fournette.

Ervin and Blue were once teammates with the Texans, but Ervin moved on to the Ravens last year and failed to make the team out of camp this summer. He has five carries for 15 yards and 14 catches for 91 yards as well as a lot of experience as a returner. Ozigbo fell short of a Saints roster spot after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent earlier this year.

The Jaguars also claimed a pair of tight ends in ex-Brown Seth DeValve and ex-Raven Matt Orzech. Jacksonville kept four tight ends on their initial 53-man roster, so they may be parting ways with some members of that group to make room for their new players.