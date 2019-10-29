Jaguars promote Tae Hayes from practice squad

The Jaguars had an open roster spot after placing receiver Marqise Lee on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. They filled it by promoting cornerback Tae Hayes from the practice squad.

Hayes spent the first eight weeks of the season on the Jaguars’ practice squad.

In the preseason, Hayes made 11 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception.

Hayes was a four-year letterman at Appalachian State and appeared in 44 games, making 97 tackles, 24 passes defensed, nine interceptions, eight tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

The Jaguars also announced the signing of linebacker Keishawn Bierria to the practice squad and the release of linebacker Sutton Smith from the practice squad.