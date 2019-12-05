Jaguars promote Joe Giles-Harris to take Myles Jack’s roster spot

The Jaguars had an open roster spot after placing linebacker Myles Jack on injured reserve with a knee injury. They filled it by promoting linebacker Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad, the team announced Thursday.

Giles-Harris has appeared in one game for the Jaguars in 2019 after spending most of the season on Jacksonville’s practice squad.

His three defensive snaps and 20 on special teams against the Jets in Week Eight stand as Giles-Harris’ only career action.

He attended Duke and played in 34 games for the Blue Devils, compiling 312 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The Jaguars filled Giles-Harris’ spot on the practice squad by signing cornerback Breon Borders.