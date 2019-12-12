Jaguars promote C.J. Board, waive Tae Hayes

The Jaguars promoted receiver C.J. Board from the practice squad Wednesday, the team announced.

They waived rookie cornerback Tae Hayes in a corresponding move.

Board was on the team’s active roster for the first 12 weeks of the season. He was on the practice squad for Week 13.

Board has played two games and has caught one pass for 23 yards.

Hayes played one game, seeing action on seven special teams snaps against Houston in Week Nine.