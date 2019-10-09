Jaguars bring back Ben Koyack

The Jaguars lost tight end James O'Shaughnessy for the season last weekend when he tore his ACL and they’ll fill his roster spot by signing another tight end.

Jacksonville announced on Wednesday that they have signed Ben Koyack.

Koyack is no stranger to the 53-man roster in Jacksonville. He appeared in 37 regular season games for the team over the last three seasons and has 24 catches for 199 yards and a touchdown.

Koyack also caught the only touchdown in the Jaguars’ 10-3 win over the Bills in the Wild Card round of the playoffs following the 2017 season.

Geoff Swaim, Seth DeValve and Josh Oliver are the other tight ends on the Jaguars’ 53-man roster.