Jaguars president Mark Lamping not surprised by rat problem

Many were shocked when the NFL Players Association revealed earlier this week that players on the Jacksonville Jaguars complained about a rat infestation in the team’s locker room during the 2022 season. Team president Mark Lamping was not among those taken aback by the D- grades given by the NFLPA to the state of the team’s locker room and training room.

“I wasn’t surprised at all by the score,” Lamping told First Coast News on Thursday. “In fact, we’ve known about it for quite some time and we have a lot of work to do on this facility.

“If you look at the teams that scored the highest, they all had the same thing in common: there are new stadiums and new training facilities.”

The Jaguars hope the issue will be partially solved by the opening of Miller Electric Center, the team’s new training facility due to open this summer, will help alleviate many of the team’s issues. Lamping also hopes that the new facility will set the stage for TIAA Bank Field, which he described as “substandard by NFL measures,” to get necessary renovations.

While the team is still working through designs for a facelift for its home stadium, the expected cost is reportedly in the $600 million to $1 billion range.

