Jaguars practice squad tracker: QB Nathan Rourke staying in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars set their 53-man roster Tuesday, but they’ll add more than a dozen players back Wednesday when they fill out their practice squad.

While practice squad players aren’t eligible to play on Sundays unless they’re elevated to the active roster, keeping them gives the Jaguars a chance to develop a player or keep them in the building in the event that injuries open an opportunity.

Last season, the Jaguars got meaningful contributions out of defensive tackle Corey Peters, who spent time on the practice squad before moving up midseason. This year, Jacksonville has cornerback Gregory Junior on the active roster after giving the 2022 sixth-rounder a year to grow on the practice squad.

With reports of waiver claims rolling in throughout the day Wednesday, we’ll be keeping track of every player the Jaguars keep on the practice squad:

QB Nathan Rourke

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Former CFL star Nathan Rourke made waves in preseason, but didn’t supplant C.J. Beathard as the Jaguars’ backup. He’s sticking around, though, as TSN’s Farhan Lalji reported that Rourke cleared waivers and will stay with the Jaguars.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire