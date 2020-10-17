The Jaguars are the latest NFL team dealing with a positive COVID-19 test.

A member of the Jaguars’ practice squad has tested positive, but the team still plans to play Sunday’s game against the Lions.

“Last night, we received results from our daily PCR testing that an individual on our practice squad tested positive for COVID-19,” the Jaguars said in a statement. “After confirming the positive test later in the evening, our organization began working with the NFL to review contact tracing data while the player self-isolated. As a precautionary measure for today, we made the decision to conduct our football activities remotely while following NFL protocols and recommendations. This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and the team’s medical advisors. The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, as well as their families, is our top priority. We will continue to provide updates when they are available. We plan to play tomorrow’s game as scheduled.”

The Lions have already had their bye, so rescheduling this game until later in the season would be exceedingly difficult. If it can possibly play this game this week, the NFL will find a way to play it.

Jaguars practice squad player tests positive, Sunday’s game still on originally appeared on Pro Football Talk