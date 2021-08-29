Jaguars postgame injury report: Claybrooks exits win over Dallas early

Jacksonville avoided any catastrophic injuries like they suffered on Monday night when rookie running back Travis Etienne was lost for the season with a foot injury against the New Orleans Saints this time around. But the Jaguars did lose one player in the first half of their 34-14 win over Dallas in the preseason finale, as cornerback Chris Claybrooks was slow to get up on a play in the second quarter and limped off the field. He didn’t return.

Around the 4:45 minute mark of the second quarter, Claybrooks made a tackle on Cowboys running back JaQuan Hardy and took a knee to the hip according to Action News Jax’s Brent Martineau. However, the second-year cornerback was moving around on the sideline with the trainers and looked like he could return if needed. He also seemed to be doing well after the game as the Jags’ social media page caught up with him after the game.

The Jags are already playing thin at cornerback. Tre Herndon injured his knee in the first game and has been considered week-to-week since, while rookie Tyson Campbell didn’t suit up for the final preseason outing.

The secondary is not an area of tremendous depth for the Jags, and though Claybrooks is a player who could be on the roster bubble, they can’t afford to lose any players at cornerback.

The Jaguars haven’t released any information at this point regarding Claybrooks’ injury or its severity, but we’ll keep you updated with any news regarding his status.

Update: After Sunday’s game coach Urban Meyer said C.J. Beathard also got dinged up a little but will be fine.