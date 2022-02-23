Jaguars positional needs and 2021 review: Quarterbacks

The 2022 NFL offseason is upon us, and it’s a crucial one for the Jaguars. They’re coming off a 3-14 finish that gave them the worst record in the league for the second year in a row.

Here at Jaguars Wire, we will begin to take a look at where each position group stacks up heading into the offseason in the coming weeks. Given the fact that the top priority for the front office is building around Trevor Lawrence, it’s only fitting that we start this series off with the quarterback position.

Here’s a review of Lawrence’s rookie season and the outlook moving forward.

2021 season

It was the Lawrence show in Jacksonville all year. Though former head coach Urban Meyer feigned a competition with Gardner Minshew II during preseason camp (potentially taking valuable reps away from Lawrence in the process), the rookie won the job and started every game in 2021.

Lawrence’s performance in Year 1 was far from ideal. He completed just 59.6% of his passes for 3,641 yards, nine touchdowns and 17 interceptions, which tied for the league-high with Matthew Stafford. However, he didn’t get a lot of help from his receiving corps, and there were moments where he looked every bit the player he was sold as heading into the draft.

While it wasn’t a particularly encouraging rookie season, Jags fans have hope that he can still develop into an elite quarterback. Outside of Lawrence, there isn’t really much to talk about here.

He nearly never left the field, and backup C.J. Beathard saw just seven snaps on the year. Six of those came in brief replacement of an injured Lawrence in the win over Buffalo, while one was in garbage time in a blowout loss to Los Angeles. He attempted just two passes all season.

The Jaguars only had two active quarterbacks on the roster during the regular season, and Beathard never made a real push for the starting job after being elevated to the backup role when the team traded Minshew to Philadelphia.

Roster outlook

Trevor Lawrence: Signed through 2024, $8.3 million cap hit (team option for 2025 season)

C.J. Beathard: Signed through 2022, $2.7 million cap hit

Jake Luton: Signed through 2022, $705,000 cap hit

2021 needs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

QB need: Minimal

While it would be hard to feel great about Lawrence’s development right now if you’re a Jags fan, it’s far too early to jump ship, especially with the potential he showed. Lawrence will still be the starter here for at least the next few seasons, in all likelihood, and a search for a franchise quarterback shouldn’t be a concern for a long time.

With that being said, the team could still look to upgrade the depth here this offseason. Beathard isn’t a terrible backup, but Jacksonville could likely do better. Luton, meanwhile, saw action in a previous stint with the team in 2020, and there wasn’t much to talk about there.

Drafting a quarterback with one of the late-round picks is definitely a possibility, as it’s never bad to have a backup developing, as well. Head coach Doug Pederson likes competition in the quarterback room, and it’s hard to imagine he leaves the unit completely untouched this offseason.

With that being said, this is still Lawrence’s team, and that isn’t likely to change any time soon.

