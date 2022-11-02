Jaguars players celebrate the Calvin Ridley trade on social media

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t do anything at the NFL trade deadline to help themselves turn around a 2-6 start to the 2022 season. They did, however, add a player who could be an exciting contributor in 2023.

Nobody was more excited about the Tuesday trade with the Atlanta Falcons for wide receiver Calvin Ridley than Jaguars players themselves.

On Twitter, Ridley’s former Alabama teammate, Cam Robinson, was excited about the future reunion.

On Instagram, the Jaguars’ Travon Walker, Foye Oluokun, Tyson Campbell, and Daniel Thomas were among the many NFL players congratulating Ridley on his new home.

Jaguars-SEC heavy locker room & former Falcons teammate Foyesade Oluokun seem pretty excited about Calvin Ridley pic.twitter.com/Jz6gQTQbZj — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) November 1, 2022

In 49 games with the Falcons, Ridley tallied 248 receptions, 3,342 yards, and 28 touchdowns. He’s currently serving an indefinite suspension for betting on NFL games in November 2021 while he was on the non-football injury list.

Ridley is eligible to apply for reinstatement in February 2023.

