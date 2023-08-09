Jaguars to play starters in first preseason game vs. Cowboys, Pederson provides injury updates

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson reiterated Wednesday that the team will play its starters during the first preseason game Saturday, Aug. 12, against the Dallas Cowboys on the road.

"I think it's important for them to play, to feel the excitement around the game," Pederson said, adding that he doesn't plan on playing them long, but wants the front-line players to still get "some quality work in."

Last preseason, the Jaguars played their starters for three series during their second preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. Jacksonville played four preseason games last year, including the Hall of Fame game. Theoretically, the team's game against the Cowboys is equivalent to last year's Browns game.

When asked about new Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley and his potential playing time as he adapts to the team's system, Pederson said he didn't need to see the veteran wideout play much longer.

Pederson provides injury updates on Shatley, Campbell and Harrison

While the majority of starters will play against the Cowboys this Saturday, a few are likely to be held out. Jaguars guard Tyler Shatley remains out due to AFib suffered last week. He has been seen on the practice field but has not taken part in any contact drills or team periods.

Pederson said that his availability depends on what team doctors say.

Starting guard Ben Bartch remains on the active/Physically Unable to Perform list due to a knee injury suffered last week.

First-round pick, right tackle Anton Harrison will play Saturday, too, but recently recovered from a right shoulder injury suffered during practice. Pederson said he will be fine for this weekend's game.

"Barring any setbacks in the next couple of days, but anticipate giving him maybe a touch longer," Pederson said of Harrison. Just [Harrison's] first NFL game, maybe see him in there a series or two after the ones."

Cornerback Tyson Campbell continues to make his way back from the concussion protocol. Campbell suffered the injury during the team's stadium practice on Saturday.

Campbell will sport an orange "no contact" jersey for practices leading up to the game, but it is unclear whether or not he will suit up Saturday. Campbell was seen donning the orange jersey in practice Wednesday.

"Tyson is doing well. He's still in the protocol," Pederson explained, adding that the veteran corner will be on the field in an orange jersey.

