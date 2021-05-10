Jaguars ‘planning to sign’ former 1st-round pick Tim Tebow

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
At long last, Jags fans.

More than a decade after he was a Heisman Trophy winner and first-round draft pick, Tim Tebow is close to signing a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Tebow starred as a quarterback at the University of Florida, but his NFL quarterbacking career flamed out quickly after the Denver Broncos selected him in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft. He spent time with multiple other NFL teams before moving on to a career in professional baseball, where he spent most of his time in the minor leagues with the New York Mets organization.

Now, he has a chance to reunite with college head coach Urban Meyer in a potential hybrid role for the Jaguars offense, similar to what Taysom Hill has done with the New Orleans Saints.

