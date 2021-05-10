Jaguars ‘planning to sign’ former 1st-round pick Tim Tebow

The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

At long last, Jags fans.

More than a decade after he was a Heisman Trophy winner and first-round draft pick, Tim Tebow is close to signing a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Tebow starred as a quarterback at the University of Florida, but his NFL quarterbacking career flamed out quickly after the Denver Broncos selected him in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft. He spent time with multiple other NFL teams before moving on to a career in professional baseball, where he spent most of his time in the minor leagues with the New York Mets organization.

Now, he has a chance to reunite with college head coach Urban Meyer in a potential hybrid role for the Jaguars offense, similar to what Taysom Hill has done with the New Orleans Saints.