Inside the Gators

Tim Tebow is back in the National Football League, signing a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Ian Rapoport of ESPN. Tebow — who will be 34 years old when the season begins — is getting a second chance at the NFL thanks in part to his former college head coach, Urban Meyer, taking over in Jacksonville. With the Jaguars spending the No. 1 overall pick on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Tebow won't be back in the league throwing passes, rather he'll be looking to catch them as a tight end.