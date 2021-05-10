Monday began with word from Peter King in Football Morning in America that the Jaguars could sign Tim Tebow after this week’s rookie minicamp and it appears the wheels for that signing are already in motion.

NFL Media reports that the Jaguars are planning to sign Tebow, who will be trying for a second act in the NFL as a tight end. The deal is not done yet, so the signing may not officially take place until after the team holds its minicamp this weekend.

Tebow last appeared in the NFL as a member of the Jets during the 2012 season and played baseball in the Mets organization from 2016-2019. He worked out for the Jaguars recently and the team’s chief football strategy officer Tony Khan said that head coach Urban Meyer “really believes [Tebow] can help us.”

Given how well Tebow and Meyer did while at Florida, Tebow’s arrival with the team should be good for generating interest in a club that was already creating a good bit of it thanks to Meyer and Trevor Lawrence.

Jaguars plan to sign Tim Tebow originally appeared on Pro Football Talk