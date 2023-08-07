Jaguars plan to play starters in first preseason game vs. Cowboys

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ starters will get a little bit of play time in the team’s first preseason game of the year, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday.

While many teams are extra careful with their star players in August, Pederson believes the reps against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday can prove valuable.

“I’m a big believer in the starters playing,” Pederson said in an interview on NFL Network’s “Inside Training Camp LIVE.” “I really feel like they need to feel sort of that energy that comes with starting a football game. I did it last year with the guys.

“I anticipate right now — we’re still a few days away — but I anticipate them getting a series or two this weekend. We’re still in that evaluation mode, we have a lot of young players we need to evaluate so they’re also going to get a lot of time. But right now, I anticipate our starters getting some time and playing a series or two.”

Last season, the majority of the Jaguars’ starters sat out their first preseason game. However, the team had an extra game after getting selected to play in the Hall of Fame Game.

Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence played in two games, although the team finished 0-4 in the exhibition games.

Kickoff on Saturday at AT&T Stadium is set for 5 p.m. ET with television coverage in Jacksonville on FOX30.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire