Jaguars plan no restrictions for Trevor Lawrence in training camp

Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence hasn’t been completely healthy this offseason, but the team expects him to be ready to go when training camp opens in a week.

Lawrence will be full-go in camp, according to Judy Battista of NFL Network.

An injury to Lawrence’s non-throwing shoulder was identified before the draft, and Lawrence spent much of the offseason recovering from surgery on that shoulder. He also had a hamstring injury during the offseason.

Officially, the Jaguars have declined to call Lawrence their starting quarterback for Week One, saying that he’ll have to earn his job in training camp. Realistically, there’s no chance that a healthy Lawrence will start the season on the sideline. And now Lawrence is healthy.

