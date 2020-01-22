Jaguars plan to hire Jay Gruden as offensive coordinator

The Jaguars plan to hire Jay Gruden as their next offensive coordinator, NFL Media reports.

Ian Rapoport adds that the “deal isn’t done, but the Jaguars are close to adding a very talented OC with a great pedigree in the role.”

Two other former head coaches, Ben McAdoo and Scott Linehan, also interviewed for the job.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Washington fired Gruden in October. He was in his sixth season as the team’s head coach.

Gruden, 52, served as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator from 2011-13, and Cincinnati made the playoffs all three seasons.

Jacksonville parted ways with John DeFilippo last week, putting them in search of a third offensive coordinator in as many seasons.