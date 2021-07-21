Jaguars place undrafted rookie LB Dylan Moses on non-football injury list

It seems that the Jaguars will have to wait a little while to see what they have in undrafted rookie linebacker Dylan Moses. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the team placed Moses on the non-football injury list on Tuesday.

This is a move that had been expected since he signed with Jacksonville after the draft. Once considered a first-round prospect, Moses tore his ACL in fall camp before the 2019 season while in college at Alabama. Though he returned in 2020, he was playing through an injury which was discovered after the Crimson Tide’s national championship win over Ohio State.

He underwent another knee surgery on Feb. 9, and concerns surrounding his health caused him to slip in the draft. Jacksonville likes Moses’ upside and will hope he can develop into the player some thought he would be with a clean bill of health.

However, with his placement on the non-football injury list, he’ll be spending at least a good chunk of his rookie season on the sideline. Players on the NFI list are not entitled to compensation under their contracts but their contracts continue to run.

Moses totaled 76 tackles (six for loss) and an interception at Alabama in 2020.