Jaguars place rookie WR Parker Washington on injured reserve

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed rookie wide receiver Parker Washington on the injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Washington, 21, was a sixth-round pick in April and was listed as the team’s backup returner behind Jamal Agnew on the depth chart. With Agnew out of action in Week 4, the rookie receiver was active for the first time in his career. His NFL debut lasted just a couple snaps before Washington suffered a knee injury on his first career punt return.

“It’s a little more significant with the knee,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said of Washington’s injury Monday. “He’ll undergo further testing today and tomorrow to get some more images on it. I would expect him not to be available this week.”

Washington didn’t immediately land on the injured reserve, suggesting that imaging of the knee didn’t reveal severe damage. But after the receiver was ruled out Friday, the team is shutting him down for at least four games.

When Agnew was in the lineup in the first three weeks, Washington was a healthy scratch. Agnew is expected to be available in Week 5 and Christian Kirk will likely be the team’s backup returner.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire