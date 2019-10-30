Jaguars place Josh Robinson on retired list, promote Brandon Watson

The Jaguars placed cornerback Josh Robinson on the team’s reserve/retired list Wednesday.

They promoted cornerback Brandon Watson to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced.

Watson spent the first eight weeks on the Jaguars’ practice squad.

In the preseason, Watson made three tackles and tied for the team lead with three special teams tackles.

He played collegiately at Michigan, appearing in 51 games and totaled 79 tackles, 18 passes defensed and three interceptions.