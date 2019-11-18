Jaguars place Josh Oliver, Lerentee McCray on injured reserve

The Jaguars did some shuffling at tight end on Monday.

The team announced the signing of tight end Nick O'Leary several hours after O’Leary broke news of the deal and also announced a couple of other moves at the position.

Josh Oliver has been placed on injured reserve after injuring his back. The 2019 third-round pick had three catches for 15 yards in four games with the team.

Oliver was injured on Sunday and Seth DeValve missed the game with an oblique injury, so the team doubled down on new additions to the group. They also promoted Charles Jones from the practice squad. It’s his first stint on the active roster.

The Jaguars opened up a spot for Jones by placing defensive end Lerentee McCray on injured reserve. McCray has a hamstring injury.