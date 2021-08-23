Jaguars place Josh Allen on COVID-19 list

The Jaguars will be without one of their key pass rushers for at least Monday night’s preseason game against the Saints.

The team announced outside linebacker Josh Allen has been placed on the COVID-19 list on Monday.

It’s currently unclear whether Allen tested positive or is a close contact of someone who has.

Allen missed the last six games of the 2020 season with a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve. Prior to that, he recorded 2.5 sacks, a pair of tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits in eight games.

Allen earned a Pro Bowl berth as a rookie. He had 10.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hits, and a pair of forced fumbles in 2019.

Jacksonville selected Allen at No. 7 overall that year.

