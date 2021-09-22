The Jaguars will be without James O’Shaughnessy for at least three weeks.

Jacksonville placed the tight end on injured reserve on Wednesday, clearing a roster space to officially sign cornerback Nevin Lawson.

O’Shaughnessy suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Week Two loss to the Broncos. He was hurt early in the game, playing only three snaps and making one reception for 24 yards. In the Week One loss to Houston, O’Shaughnessy caught six passes for 48 yards.

O’Shaughnessy is in his fifth season with Jacksonville after starting his career with the Chiefs in 2015. He has 95 career receptions for 936 yards with three touchdowns.

Jaguars place James O’Shaughnessy on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk