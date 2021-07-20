Jaguars place Dylan Moses on non-football injury list

The Jaguars officially placed linebacker Dylan Moses on the non-football injury list Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports, as the team’s rookies reported to training camp.

The move was expected after the Jaguars signed the former Alabama linebacker as an undrafted free agent.

He continues to rehab his knee after undergoing surgery Feb. 9.

Moses missed the 2019 season with a knee injury and played through an injured meniscus after the third game of last season. He finished his career at Alabama with 196 tackles, 22 for loss, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Alabama coach Nick Saban has called Moses a steal and said the only reason the linebacker went undrafted was because of his history of knee problems.

