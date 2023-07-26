Jaguars place DL Dawuane Smoot on team's active/PUP list

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot on the team's active/Physically Unable to Perform list today, the team announced on the first day of training camp for the team.

Smoot will be eligible to come off of the active/PUP list at any point during training camp and can participate in all team activities aside from practice.

Smoot, entering his seventh season with the team, was recently re-signed to a one-year deal with the franchise. Smoot is currently recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in the team's Week 16 victory over the New York Jets.

Speaking with reporters prior to the first day of training camp practices, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said that Smoot's recovery is going well, but did say he would likely have a later recovery time than that of offensive lineman Ben Bartch, who is expected back near the end of camp.

"Before the injury, he was being disruptive. He's another one in that pass-rush conversation. He's probably a little later [than Bartch] as far as coming back to the football field because of the later injury during the season," said Pederson.

"His leadership, his pass rush ability, the fact that he can play inside and outside. The versatility there. Those are the guys that we were hoping to get back. One of the free agents on the team that we were trying to re-sign. We were excited we did."

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (91) goes after Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during early second quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Baltimore Ravens at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, November 27, 2022. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Smoot has become a reliable piece of the Jacksonville defense, accounting for 22.5 sacks, 60 quarterback hits and 123 total tackles. He has started 17 games, playing in 87 total.

After the first two years of his career, Smoot took off in a big fashion, accounting for at least five sacks per season since 2019. Last year, Smoot accounted for five sacks, the second-most on the team.

