The Jaguars have placed CB D.J. Hayden on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.

Hayden has an injured hamstring.

He will have to miss at least three games before returning to the roster.

Hayden made one start but played 177 defensive snaps (65 percent) in the first four games. He made 13 tackles with one pass breakup.

The Jaguars have Tre Herndon capable of playing the nickel, with Sidney Jones or Chris Claybrooks available outside. They also have rookie corner Josiah Scott.

Jaguars place D.J. Hayden on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk