Jaguars place Chris Thompson on COVID-19 list

The Jaguars placed running back Chris Thompson on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

The team also already has practice squad offensive lineman KC McDermott on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jacksonville activated running back Devine Ozigbo from injured reserve. He will take Thompson’s spot on the 53-player roster.

He went on the Jaguars’ injured reserve list Sept. 10 with a hamstring injury and returned to practice Oct. 14.

The Jaguars claimed Ozigbo off waivers after the Saints cut him out of training camp. He appeared in 10 games during his rookie season, with most of his action coming on special teams.

Ozigbo did run nine times for 27 yards in the 2019 season finale, while caching three passes for 23 yards.

He has yet to play this season.

The Jaguars utilized their two practice squad standard elevation spots on safety Doug Middleton and tight end Eric Saubert.

