Jaguars place CB Chris Claybrooks on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Jacksonville has had to put yet another player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, as second-year defensive back Chris Claybrooks has become the fourth Jaguar to be placed on the list, the team announced on Saturday. This means that Claybrooks has either tested positive for COVID-19 or was in close contact with someone who did.

With the Jaguars set to start training camp on Wednesday, they’ll also be without quarterback Jake Luton and defensive backs C.J. Henderson and Luq Barcoo, who Claybrooks joins on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

A seventh-round pick out of Memphis in the 2020 NFL draft, Claybrooks saw action in 13 games as a rookie and even saw four starts with Henderson’s injury. On the year, he totaled 33 tackles and three passes defensed.

The NFL has announced strict protocol regarding COVID-19 this fall, including the fact that an outbreak among unvaccinated players could lead to a forfeit if a game isn’t able to be played. It’s currently unclear if any of the players on the list are vaccinated.

Players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list are required to spend 10-14 days away from the team and must test negative before returning. The NFL allows vaccinated players to return to the team if they can complete two negative screenings within 24 hours. With this in mind, it seems very likely that all four of the players on the list will miss a decent portion of training camp.