Jaguars place Cam Robinson, Dawuane Smoot on IR

The Jaguars have opened a pair of roster spots by making a pair of moves with injured players.

Jacksonville announced on Monday that left tackle Cam Robinson and defensive end Dawuane Smoot have both been placed on injured reserve.

Both players had suffered injuries that will keep them out for the rest of the season. Robinson has a torn meniscus and Smoot suffered a torn Achilles.

The Jaguars did not announce any corresponding roster moves, which gives them flexibility as the club enters Week 17.

Jacksonville will be on the road to play the Texans in Week 17 before hosting the Titans for a game that will decide the AFC South in Week 18.

