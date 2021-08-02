Jaguars place C.J. Beathard, Jarrod Wilson on COVID-19 reserve list

Quarterback C.J. Beathard and safety Jarrod Wilson were not at the Jaguars’ practice Monday, and the team now has announced both players are on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Beathard was a high-risk close contact, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.

High-risk close contacts must isolate five days, per the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. Fully vaccinated players do not need to isolate after exposure.

The Jaguars placed quarterback Jake Luton on the COVID-19 reserve list July 22, but he has returned to practice. Gardner Minshew II and Trevor Lawrence are the other quarterbacks on the team’s roster.

Beathard signed with the Jaguars in March.

The 49ers made Beathard a third-round draft choice in 2017, and he spent his first four seasons in San Francisco. He started 12 games and had a 58.6 percent completion rate, 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Wilson is entering his sixth season with the Jaguars, having appeared in 75 games with 30 starts. He started 28 of 32 possible games the past two seasons.

