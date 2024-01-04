Jaguars place 8 in double figures in 134-57 win over Lone Star College-Tomball

Jan. 3—In its first game of the new year, the Jacksonville College Jaguars slammed Lone Star College-Tomball, 134-57, Tuesday at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.

Eight men scored in double figures for JC (5-8, 0-3), with Anthony Riggans leading the charge with 22 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Massimo Moretti had a huge game by pumping in 21 points and hauling in 18 boards.

Other standouts for the Jags were: Nehemiah Ratliff with 13 points, Ronald Davis (12 points, 3 rebounds), Khadir Muhhammad (11 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists), FredTravious Benjamin (11 points, 4 caroms) and Jared Duplechain (12 points).

JC went 54-for-103 (52.4%) from the field.

At 6 p.m. Saturday The Jags will travel to Carthage to take on Panola College (11-3, 2-4) in a Region XIV match up.

This will be Panola's first game since the unexpected death of assistant men's basketball coach Tadd Andrews, 30, who passed away in his sleep Tuesday night, according to a release from the college. No cause of death has been released at this time.