Jaguars place 11 players on COVID-19 list before Week 17 game vs. Patriots

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be without several players Sunday when they play the New England Patriots in a Week 17 game at Gillette Stadium.

Jacksonville placed 11 players -- including three tight ends, three offensive linemen and three defensive linemen -- on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday.

The Jaguars also claimed linebacker Jamir Jones and running back Mekhi Sargent off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams, per reports.

The Patriots are heavy betting favorites against the Jaguars in their final home game of the regular season. New England enters Week 17 with a 9-6 record as the No. 6 seed in the AFC. Jacksonville owns the league's worst record at 2-13 and is one of three AFC teams already eliminated from playoff contention.

Here's the full list of Jaguars players put on the COVID-19 list Monday.