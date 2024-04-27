Jaguars pick LSU DT Jordan Jefferson at No. 116 in the NFL draft 2024. Our scouting report

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted LSU defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson with the 116th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jefferson, a 6-foot-3 player who spent one year with the Tigers after transferring from West Virginia, appeared in 13 games last season with six starts.

Here's what fans Jaguars fans need to know about Jefferson.

Jordan Jefferson scouting report

Former LSU and Navarre High School DL Jordan Jefferson (99) engages National Team offensive lineman former Wisconsin OL Tanor Bortolini (63) during the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.

Jefferson was the third LSU player selected by the Jaguars joining Brian Thomas Jr. and Maason Smith. Jacksonville's linebackers coach Matt House was LSU's defensive coordinator last season, showing the obvious ties to Smith and Jefferson.

The team also is investing in the trenches, something that was a point of emphasis from Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke at their end of the year press conferences.

Jordan Jefferson stats, highlights

Jaguars are getting an absolute dog in Jordan Jefferson pic.twitter.com/JNwBgE0zXO — Tyler Nettuno (@TylerNettuno) April 27, 2024

Jefferson recorded 90 tackles, 21.5 for a loss and six sacks in his career. He earned an invitation to the Senior Bowl after the season.

Jordan Jefferson height, weight

Jefferson is listed at 6-3, 316 pounds.

