Jaguars will pay $3.65 million of Joe Schobert’s 2021 salary

Linebacker Joe Schobert will make $7 million in guaranteed salary in 2021. More than half of it will come from his former team.

Per multiple sources, the Jaguars will pay $3.65 million to Schobert as part of the trade that sent him to Pittsburgh for a sixth-round draft pick in 2022.

Why $3.65 million? It’s exactly half of what he’s due to make this year, factoring in $300,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

Schobert exits Jacksonville then with $18.15 million for only one season of football. He started all 16 games in 2020.

Schobert, as one source explained it, also converted $2.36 million of his remaining salary to a signing bonus, in order to shrink the cap charge for 2021. The balance of Schobert’s contract remains unchanged, with non-guaranteed salaries of $8.75 million in 2022, $10.25 million in 2023, and $10.75 million in 2024.

