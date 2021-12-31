Will the Jaguars-Patriots game be on TV in your area?

Jacksonville sits at 2-13 and has already been eliminated from playoff contention, but it has two more games left before it can turn its attention to the coaching search and building around Trevor Lawrence during the offseason. First up is a road matchup against the New England Patriots in a game where cold temperatures will almost certainly be a factor.

The Patriots are a likely playoff team and have found a lot of success with rookie quarterback Mac Jones, and we’ll get to see two rookies on very different trajectories this season face off against each other. The Jaguars are heavy underdogs against 9-6 New England, but if you want to watch the game on your local CBS station, it will be televised within the orange shaded area below, per 506Sports.

It will be shown in most of the northeastern part of Florida, going down south to the Orlando area and up into portions of Georgia and South Carolina. Up north, the game will be shown throughout the entirety of Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, as well as through most of Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and a small portion of New York. Once again, Andrew Catalon and James Lofton will be on the call for CBS.

Jacksonville hasn’t had many positives this season, but the two wins have come against AFC East teams who would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. It will look for its third such win on Sunday against a Patriots team coming off a loss to the Buffalo Bills.