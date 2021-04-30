After taking Trevor Lawrence first overall, the Jaguars took one of his college teammates with their second first-round pick.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne went to the Jaguars with the 25th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Taking a running back in the first round has generally not been wise in recent years, as the NFL has become more of a passing league and running backs have been shown to be easily replaced. Last year the Jaguars got good production out of an undrafted rookie running back in James Robinson, and there’s no guarantee that Etienne will be any better than Robinson.

But Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has different ideas for how to build his team, and Etienne is his second pick.

Jaguars pair Travis Etienne with Trevor Lawrence at No. 25 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk