Shad Khan is the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars and the killer of Eagles fans' dreams.

Khan on Wednesday told the Associated Press that he is not interested in trading Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has been a desired target of Eagles fans for a couple weeks now.

"Obviously, football is a team sport and I'm sensitive to what individual insight or viewpoint or requests (there) might be," Khan said to the AP. "But we have to do the right thing for the team. We value the values Jalen adds to us, to the Jaguars. I think we value him highly. We're still looking at what is the right thing for the Jaguars, and I think right now the best thing is to have him be part of the team."

There are two ways to take Khan's comments:

1. He's posturing

We've heard reports that the Jaguars have already turned down an offer of two first-round picks from an unnamed team. Could they really want more? Well, I guess so. Ramsey is a tremendous player. He's still just 24 and is coming off two consecutive Pro Bowl seasons. And while this is his last year under his rookie contract, there's the fifth-year option in 2020.

This could be Khan telling the other 31 GMs that they're going to have to up their offers if they want to land the player.

2. He really doesn't want to trade Ramsey

After an 0-2 start, the Jaguars have won their last two games behind impressive performances from Gardner Minshew, who has given a boost to the entire team. And the AFC South is up for grabs; all four teams have a 2-2 record through the first quarter of the season. If the Jags can somehow get Ramsey on board, he could help them make a playoff run.

The problem with that last part is that it seems Ramsey has no intention of staying in Jacksonville. On Wednesday, he missed his fifth consecutive practice. He's been sick, went on paternity leave and now has an injured back all since his agent requested a trade in mid-September.

The Eagles are in a tough spot when it comes to leverage as well. Their cornerback group has been decimated by injuries and other teams see that. They see that they're down to just a handful of healthy cornerbacks and that's after adding 32-year-old Orlando Scandrick off the street.

Ramsey would certainly help, but it seems like it would take an exorbitant price to land him. And that's if he even gets dealt at all.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.

