Jaguars owner expects Jalen Ramsey to play against Saints

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan expects cornerback Jalen Ramsey to play this week.

Khan told a financial news site, The Street, he had a "heart to heart" with the disgruntled defender earlier this week and said Ramsey is scheduled to play against New Orleans (4-1).

''Well, I think, you know, he's going to be playing this week,'' Khan said Thursday during a round of interviews on Wall Street. ''So hopefully you'll tune into the Saints game. I think it's something ... you've got to balance what's good for the team with what the individual maybe wishes might be. And I think we'll be able to kind of formulate it here.

''I met him a couple of days ago, had a heart to heart, and I think we'll be able to come to what makes sense for all.''

What that means exactly remains unclear.

Ramsey was slated to practice for a second consecutive day Thursday after missing seven straight because of illness, back tightness and the birth of his second daughter. His back caused him to miss the past two games. He saw a specialist Monday in Houston.

