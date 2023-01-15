Jaguars overcome 27-0 deficit to shock Chargers in AFC Wild-Card Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ magical ride continues after one of the most remarkable comebacks in NFL playoff history.

The AFC South champs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-30, on Saturday night when Riley Patterson hit a 36-yard field goal as time expired.

The Jaguars converted a fourth-and-1 on the drive when Travis Etienne ran for 25 yards.

By erasing a 27-0 deficit, the Jaguars completed the third-biggest comeback in playoff history.

Only the famed Buffalo Bills comeback against the Houston Oilers and an Indianapolis Colts rally against the Kansas City Chiefs saw greater deficits erased.

The Jaguars outscored the Chargers 24-3 in the second half after finally getting on the board in the final minute of the first half.

Trevor Lawrence threw four first-half interceptions before getting his game together. He wound up with 4 TD passes and 288 passing yards.

The Jaguars move on to the Divisional round and the Chargers head home wondering what happened.

What odds did the Jaguars overcome? How about these?

FINAL – Jaguars 31, Chargers 30 📉 Trailing 27-0 with 3:18 remaining in the 2nd quarter, the @Jaguars had just a 1.2% chance of winning. The Jaguars' late-game comeback goes down as the 5th-most improbable of the season.#LACvsJAX | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/K1Thyc6OqI — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 15, 2023

