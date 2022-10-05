Jaguars OT Cam Robinson congratulates Blake Bortles on his retirement

Offensive tackle Cam Robinson is one of only two Jacksonville Jaguars offensive players, along with lineman Tyler Shatley, who was on the roster while Blake Bortles was still the team’s starting quarterback.

On Wednesday, Robinson had kind things to stay about his former teammate, who announced his retirement in a podcast appearance.

“I’m happy for him. I love Blake,” Robinson told 1010XL’s Mia O’Brien on Wednesday. “Blake was a great teammate. Blake was a great guy. The most successful season I’ve had in the NFL came with [No.] 5 at quarterback. So I’m happy for BOAT, and enjoy retirement.

“I would love to see a podcast [in his future] and if he does a podcast, I hope he would have me on the show at some point.”

Robinson was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft and was a full-time starter as a rookie during the team’s run to the AFC Championship. Robinson’s second season with the Jaguars — which was Bortles’ last with the team — ended in Week 2 when he suffered an ACL tear.

After the Jaguars went 10-6 in Robinson’s first season, the team is 17-52 since.

