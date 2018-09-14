Jaguars optimistic Fournette will play against Patriots

The Associated Press
Jacksonville Jaguars' A.J. Bouye (21) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars' Leonard Fournette (27) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Jaguars optimistic Fournette will play against Patriots

Jacksonville Jaguars' A.J. Bouye (21) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars' Leonard Fournette (27) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone is optimistic running back Leonard Fournette will play against New England despite missing practice all week.

Marrone says Fournette's recovery from a strained right hamstring has been ''encouraging,'' but the coach listed Fournette as questionable on the injury report Friday.

Marrone adds that Fournette has stayed involved in meetings and game-planning, so ''he'll be ready to go'' if he's cleared to play Sunday.

Fournette said Thursday his playing status would be a game-day decision.

Fournette ran nine times for 41 yards in the opener before feeling his hamstring pop after making a reception. If he doesn't play, T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant likely would split repetitions against the Patriots.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

What to Read Next