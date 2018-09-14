Jaguars optimistic Fournette will play against Patriots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone is optimistic running back Leonard Fournette will play against New England despite missing practice all week.

Marrone says Fournette's recovery from a strained right hamstring has been ''encouraging,'' but the coach listed Fournette as questionable on the injury report Friday.

Marrone adds that Fournette has stayed involved in meetings and game-planning, so ''he'll be ready to go'' if he's cleared to play Sunday.

Fournette said Thursday his playing status would be a game-day decision.

Fournette ran nine times for 41 yards in the opener before feeling his hamstring pop after making a reception. If he doesn't play, T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant likely would split repetitions against the Patriots.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL